It’s safe to say that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to find a remedy for his teams poor form.

With there now being no international breaks until next Spring, Solskjaer must swiftly find a winning formula again, otherwise he may find himself replaced by the likes of Brendan Rodgers (CaughtOffside) or Zinedine Zidane (Christian Falk).

According to the Independent, via StrettyNews, the Norwegian has turned to former teammate Roy Keane for advice.

The report indicates that the pair have been holding secret talks in order to help Solskjaer turn the club’s poor form around. United had won just two of their last seven matches in all competitions before the international break.

The former United skipper was known for playing on the edge and has been a vocal critic of United’s performances for a number of years.

Man United face Watford in their first match back after the break, and will need to desperately pick up a positive result ahead of tough fixtures with Villarreal and Chelsea in the subsequent week after.

United could see their season thrown into total chaos without a win at Watford and at least a draw with Villarreal, with the threat of plummeting down the Premier League table and being knocked out of the Champions League still very much on the cards.

Hopefully, these secret talks that have been held with Keane will supply some ingredients to the correct formula that United need.