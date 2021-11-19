Anyone tuning in to Steven Gerrard’s opening press conference as the new Aston Villa manager couldn’t fail to be impressed.

The former Rangers No.1 was calm, composed, forthright and clear in what he expects of his team and will demand of himself.

He said all of the right things, and his intonation gave his words the requisite gravitas.

As the starting point for the new era at Villa Park, it could hardly have been better, but now the hard work really begins.

Gerrard has to hit the ground running and flip Villa’s current form on its head.

Five defeats in a row, which saw the end of Dean Smith’s tenure, will almost certainly mean that confidence is low and only hard work on the training pitch and Gerrard’s ability to deliver in all aspects will help turn things around.

The question mark is whether he really does have it in him. He’s clearly ambitious and ruthless as the way in which he left Rangers shows.

Time will tell if he is indeed the right man for the job or if it was just his name that got him through the door.