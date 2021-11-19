Ahead of one of Arsenal’s toughest matches of the season, manager, Mikel Arteta, wasn’t giving anything away in terms of the fitness of one of his star players.

During his pre-match press conference for the Liverpool game, the Spaniard was asked about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and all he would say is that the striker needed to be assessed, as do the entire team, before a starting XI is chosen.

Arteta also had a few words on the exciting England debut for his player, Emile Smith Rowe, and it was clear how proud he was of the youngster.