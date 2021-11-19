Video: ‘It’s not real’ – Brendan Rodgers shuts down Manchester United manager speculation

Brendan Rodgers was quick to shut down journalists who insisted on asking him about the possibility of managing Manchester United.

The Leicester City manager was only interested in looking ahead to the Foxes next game against Chelsea but did briefly cover some ground on the noise surrounding his potential appointment at Old Trafford.

MORE: Gerrard admits talking to Klopp

It’ll be music to the ears of Leicester fans but not for supporters of the Red Devils.

Dismissing the speculation as ‘not real,’ he also said it was very disrespectful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.