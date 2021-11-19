The quicker Romelu Lukaku can return to Chelsea, the better for the striker and for his team, though it isn’t something that’s occupying too much of Thomas Tuchel’s thinking time at present.

In his pre-match press conference for the Leicester game, the German dismissed the notion that the Belgian could be ready to play against Juventus in the Champions League or Man United in the Premier League as ‘pure speculation.’

Tuchel also took the time to lavish praise on Crystal Palace loan signing Conor Gallagher.

Though he stopped short of clarifying whether the player would have a future at Stamford Bridge, it was clear from his words that the youngster is very well thought of in west London.