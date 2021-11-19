This weekend sees one of the all-time greatest English top-flight match-ups between Liverpool and Arsenal.
The Gunners haven’t won at Anfield for years, and they will face Jurgen Klopp’s side who are likely to still be smarting from West Ham having ended their unbeaten run before the international break.
The Reds will want to get back to their swashbuckling best but they’ll face an Arsenal side in great form.
TalkSPORT’s Martin Keown believes that if Mikel Arteta’s side can pull off a surprise, that the ‘real’ Arsenal will be well and truly back.
? “Arsenal will be tested to the limit.”
? “If they get something there, then this really is the real Arsenal back.”
? “If the win then Liverpool will know Arsenal are back to where they were.”
Martin Keown says a good result for #AFC vs #LFC will be a huge statement. pic.twitter.com/ylrnijRFCh
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 19, 2021
Arsenal have been beaten the last five years at Anfield.
I am confident the gunners can draw or even win come
SAaturday
The defence had always beena problem since Adams and cmpany
retired.Now they have a proper defence and a top goalie.
So why cant the gunners win?