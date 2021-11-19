Video: ‘The real Arsenal back’ – Martin Keown says the Gunners will be tested but could give Liverpool a game

This weekend sees one of the all-time greatest English top-flight match-ups between Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Gunners haven’t won at Anfield for years, and they will face Jurgen Klopp’s side who are likely to still be smarting from West Ham having ended their unbeaten run before the international break.

The Reds will want to get back to their swashbuckling best but they’ll face an Arsenal side in great form.

TalkSPORT’s Martin Keown believes that if Mikel Arteta’s side can pull off a surprise, that the ‘real’ Arsenal will be well and truly back.

  1. Arsenal have been beaten the last five years at Anfield.
    I am confident the gunners can draw or even win come
    SAaturday
    The defence had always beena problem since Adams and cmpany
    retired.Now they have a proper defence and a top goalie.
    So why cant the gunners win?

