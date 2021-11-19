This weekend sees one of the all-time greatest English top-flight match-ups between Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Gunners haven’t won at Anfield for years, and they will face Jurgen Klopp’s side who are likely to still be smarting from West Ham having ended their unbeaten run before the international break.

The Reds will want to get back to their swashbuckling best but they’ll face an Arsenal side in great form.

TalkSPORT’s Martin Keown believes that if Mikel Arteta’s side can pull off a surprise, that the ‘real’ Arsenal will be well and truly back.