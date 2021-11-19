There’s barely a manager’s press conference that goes by without one journalist or another asking a question that is guaranteed to rile the subject.

Jurgen Klopp appeared to be perfectly happy during the pre-match press conference for the Arsenal match until one journalist mentioned Steven Gerrard’s comments about a lifetime contract at Anfield for the German.

Given that there is still two and a half years left on Klopp’s current deal, he wasn’t interested in entertaining such a ridiculous question.