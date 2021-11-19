It’s safe to say that things are still not going according to plan for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

The Norwegian looks completely out of his depth in the managerial role at Old Trafford, and as each week passes, he is getting deeper and deeper into the mire.

One of the biggest issues he has to resolve is to do with his defence. Or more pertinently, the lack of one.

If United’s attack can take two steps forward, it’s almost a guarantee at present that the defence will drag them two steps back.

Help might be at hand in the form of Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, however.

According to journalist, Nicolo Schira, cited by the Daily Star, the Red Devils are apparently in discussions with the player’s agent.

Were United to move for the player, that will almost certainly spell the end of Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s career at Old Trafford.

As good as he has been getting up and down the channel, his defensive work has left an awful lot to be desired.

From Trippier’s point of view, it would put him front and centre again in terms of visibility for England selection in a World Cup year, which would be priceless.