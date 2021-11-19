Arsenal have skyrocketed up the Premier League table since the first international break of the season ended.

After a less than impressive start where Arsenal lost their opening three games in pathetic fashion, they have hit their stride and are now sitting in fifth place, just two points off of the top four.

But while some may put this down to the return of key defensive assets such as centre back Gabriel or the introductions of new signings in the form of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, left-back Nuno Tavares believes the reason is far more simple.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tavares, a summer signing from Benfica, revealed that the secret to Arsenal’s solid defence was simply down to the team enjoying defending.

He said: “The whole team likes to defend.

“We are being aggressive with every ball and we don’t like conceding goals. That’s the key to defending well.”

Despite not qualifying for any European Football under Mikel Arteta last season, The Gunners stuck with Pep Guardiola’s former assistant and are now reaping the rewards of his more disciplined approach.

Under Arteta, Arsenal have had periods where they have been structurally sound but failed to score a lot of goals and also had times where they have scored plenty and conceded plenty.

However, the former Arsenal and Everton player seems to have found the perfect mix with his new 4-4-2 system enthused with plenty of youth and and sprinkling of experience.

Arsenal’s defence will face a massive stress test this weekend as they visit the ever-imperious Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool lead the league on expected chances created, so Tavares and co will need to be at their best in order to prevent Liverpool’s potent attacking line from denting Arsenal’s top four hopes.