Since returning to Manchester United in the summer, after a successful loan spell at West Ham, things probably haven’t worked out for Jesse Lingard in the way that he expects.

The midfielder absolutely set east London alight, and his goals and general all-round play were one of the factors why the Hammers were able to qualify for the Europa League.

David Moyes would almost certainly have loved the chance to sign the England international on a more permanent basis, but the apparent promise of more first-team football at United was enough of a carrot to see Lingard return to the north west.

MORE: Gerrard admits talking to Klopp

Back at Old Trafford, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has only seen his way clear to hand Lingard one start according to Sky Sports, and now contract talks have stalled again.

With his contract due to run out in the summer, the player can talk to interested parties from January, and it would be a massive surprise if Moyes wasn’t first on the phone.

More Stories / Latest News The incredible deal that Barcelona have pulled off in re-signing Dani Alves Video: Ray Parlour unhappy with the disrespect being shown to Man United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Three transfers that Conte needs to make in January in order for Tottenham to kick on in the second half of the season

Were he to move on, it would surely be seen as another own goal from the under-fire Norwegian.