Liverpool face off against Arsenal looking to bounce back from their controversial loss at West Ham United.

With Chelsea already picking up a convincing win against Leicester City and Manchester City facing a favourable tie at home to Everton, Liverpool know that they must win in order to keep pace with the other title contenders this season.

However, Arsenal are unbeaten since match day three in the Premier League and have looked really good prior to the last international break.

Whether they can get a result today is yet to be seen but with Liverpool just two points ahead of them a place in the top four is at stake.

Jurgen Klopp has opted to go for a line up with experience and midfield composure, seeing the return of Joel Matip to the back four as well as Thiago in midfield alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Diogo Jota returns to the starting 11, a consequence of Roberto Firmino’s injury (though that’s not to say he wouldn’t have started anyway).

Kostas Tsimikas also continues at left back, with Andrew Robertson still sidelined.

Thiago and Tsimikas?

Prepare for Arsenal’s funeral? — Kt (@kt66_lfc) November 20, 2021

GET TIK TOXLADE OUT OF THAT MIDFIELD FFS — Francis (@LFCFrancis) November 20, 2021

Great lineup, bench is diabolical — ok (@Dansand23) November 20, 2021

TSIMIKAS WE'RE WINNING SIUUUUU — Pierre?? (@LFCPierre) November 20, 2021

The only improvement to that line up would be Kieta for Oxlade but Kieta is injured so best line up IMO — Khaya (@ItsMeKhaya_) November 20, 2021

Divock Origi is ill. Neco Williams out due to muscle tightness and expected to be back for midweek. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 20, 2021

The game kicks off at 5:30 and with results elsewhere today neither team can go lower than fifth today.