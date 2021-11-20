“Prepare for Arsenal’s funeral” – These Liverpool fans react to their starting xi against Arsenal

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool face off against Arsenal looking to bounce back from their controversial loss at West Ham United. 

With Chelsea already picking up a convincing win against Leicester City and Manchester City facing a favourable tie at home to Everton, Liverpool know that they must win in order to keep pace with the other title contenders this season.

However, Arsenal are unbeaten since match day three in the Premier League and have looked really good prior to the last international break.

Whether they can get a result today is yet to be seen but with Liverpool just two points ahead of them a place in the top four is at stake.

Jurgen Klopp has opted to go for a line up with experience and midfield composure, seeing the return of Joel Matip to the back four as well as Thiago in midfield alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Diogo Jota returns to the starting 11, a consequence of Roberto Firmino’s injury (though that’s not to say he wouldn’t have started anyway).

Kostas Tsimikas also continues at left back, with Andrew Robertson still sidelined.

You can see some of the fan reaction below.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ollie Watkins smashes in Aston Villa’s first goal of the Steven Gerrard era
Video: Man United captain Harry Maguire sent off for second yellow after stunning miscontrol
(Video) Jamie Carragher feels Arsenal won’t have enough to beat Liverpool despite improvement

The game kicks off at 5:30 and with results elsewhere today neither team can go lower than fifth today.

 

More Stories Diogo Jota Thiago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.