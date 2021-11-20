It was always going to be a tough ask for Arsenal to win up at Anfield against Liverpool.

That said, the Gunners headed to Merseyside in great form and, with the Reds having had their unbeaten run punctured by West Ham, they were, perhaps, there for the taking had the north Londoners scored an early goal.

Once Jurgen Klopp’s side got their noses in front, however, there was only ever going to be one winner.

Despite being up against it for long periods, Mikel Arteta’s side acquitted themselves well for the most part.

MORE: Lawro’s Liverpool concerns

Four goals was probably a little harsh on the Gunners in truth, though was a reward for Liverpool’s intensity and industry.

Aside from Nuno Tavares’ incredible mistake, there was still enough for Arteta to be pleased about, and at no point did Arsenal throw in the towel.

More Stories / Latest News ‘We destroy teams’ – These Liverpool supporters are delighted with a comprehensive win over Arsenal (Video) Jamie Carragher calls Man United player performances scandalous following Watford thrashing Video: ‘I always trust myself’ – Solskjaer doesn’t think he should be sacked by Man United

It’s that type of character that kept the supporters onside in the aftermath, as they took to social media but refused to criticise the manager.

This game won’t define our season. 4th is still possible. Lots to take away from this game. Onwards and upwards — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) November 20, 2021

We’ll learn from this, definitely. No shame in losing at Anfield. — Just_Quade (@KwaziweS) November 20, 2021

Let’s not get carried away. Liverpool are the benchmark we should be aiming for. A couple of mistakes and bad individual performances tonight but with a young squad like ours mistakes are going to happen now and again, just gotta learn from them and go again! #COYG — Chandler Pickup (@ChandlerGeorge6) November 20, 2021

We might have lost tonight but this @Arsenal side is still a young side that is learning and building I trust Mikel Arteta and the process of the arsenal. What’s important we come back stronger in our next match, no matter what happens I’m arsenal till I die. — Jake Coare (@JakeCoare14) November 20, 2021