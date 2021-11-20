‘Onwards and upwards’ – These Arsenal fans refuse to blame Arteta after humiliating defeat at Anfield

It was always going to be a tough ask for Arsenal to win up at Anfield against Liverpool.

That said, the Gunners headed to Merseyside in great form and, with the Reds having had their unbeaten run punctured by West Ham, they were, perhaps, there for the taking had the north Londoners scored an early goal.

Once Jurgen Klopp’s side got their noses in front, however, there was only ever going to be one winner.

Despite being up against it for long periods, Mikel Arteta’s side acquitted themselves well for the most part.

Four goals was probably a little harsh on the Gunners in truth, though was a reward for Liverpool’s intensity and industry.

Aside from Nuno Tavares’ incredible mistake, there was still enough for Arteta to be pleased about, and at no point did Arsenal throw in the towel.

It’s that type of character that kept the supporters onside in the aftermath, as they took to social media but refused to criticise the manager.

