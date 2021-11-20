Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Egypt international has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium in recent times, and it now seems a deal is in place for him to move on at the end of his contract.

Reports in Turkey claim Elneny has been in talks over a move to Galatasaray, and he’s now expected to complete his switch to the Turkish side once he’s a free agent.

It’s added that Arsenal technical director Edu has also spoken to Elneny, and it’s been agreed that he won’t be offered a new contract by the Gunners.

Everything is now in place for Elneny to leave Arsenal for Galatasaray, and it will be interesting to see how the 29-year-old fares at his new club.

Elneny has had some moments of quality during his time at Arsenal, but overall he’d probably now be better off moving down a level if he wants to play regular first-team football.