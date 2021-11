The excitement is well and truly building at Camp Nou ahead of Xavi’s first game as Barcelona manager in the Catalan derby against Espanyol.

With so little enthusiasm for Ronald Koeman’s disjointed way of playing, the return of one of Barca’s prodigal sons has ignited the locale.

So much so that huge crowds gathered outside the stadium before kick-off, letting off fireworks and flares, and singing Barca anthems as the players arrived.