Things just keep getting better and better for Barcelona Women in 2021/22, after they hammered their counterparts from Sevilla 10-1.

It’s hard to think of a more complete professional team in either the men’s or women’s game over the past 18 months, such has been their incredible dominance.

Olympique Lyonnais went four years unbeaten until recently, and that’s a record that wasn’t expected to be beaten.

If anyone can, however, it’ll be the Catalan juggernaut.

For now, retaining the Liga Iberdrola and Women’s Champions League will remain the priority, and it’s hard to see anyone coming close to stopping them from doing a ‘double treble.’

In just 11 Liga Iberdrola games this season, Barca Women have won all 11, scoring an incredible 68 goals and conceding just three.

They’re already 12 points ahead of their nearest challengers, and given they only lost one league game last season, the league could potentially be won in record time.

It’s going to take a special team to beat them in Europe too, as all of their games in that competition have also been won.