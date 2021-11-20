Things haven’t really gone to plan for Sergio Aguero since leaving Manchester City.

The Argentinian made the decision to leave the club where he’d spent the last decade to join up with his countryman, Lionel Messi.

Unfortunately, Barcelona were, in the end, unable to afford to keep their talisman and with Aguero injured and out for 10 weeks in any event, it wouldn’t be until the start of November until he could make his debut.

He did score against Real Madrid even though it was in vain, and in his only other match for the Catalans he had to be replaced.

During the match against Alaves, Aguero felt unwell and FCBarcelona.com subsequently noted that the player was subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada.

? El Kun Agüero se retira. Los problemas en el corazón le obligan a dejar el fútbol en activo. La próxima semana hay prevista una rueda de prensa para el anuncio de su retirada. Lo estamos contando en https://t.co/vrsj4XOUJL #barça #fcblive #kunaguero — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) November 20, 2021

A heart problem had been detected and there was no further news until Saturday afternoon.

Gerard Romero, a well respect Spanish journalist broke the news that Aguero will now, sadly, have to retire from the game and an announcement will be made next week.