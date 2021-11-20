Video: ‘Have to respect him’ – Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole discuss Callum Hudson-Odoi’s decision to prioritise Chelsea over England

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Playing for your country is said to be the pinnacle for any sportsman, and it’s no different for professional football players.

During a chat on BT Sport prior to the Leicester v Chelsea Premier League game, presenter, Jake Humphrey, was keen to find out the thoughts of Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand regarding Callum Hudson-Odoi’s decision to prioritise his club.

MORE: Lawro’s Liverpool concern

The Chelsea man has, apparently, and repeatedly, turned down the opportunity to play for England’s U21 side, preferring to concentrate on the Blues.

Both players gave their opinion, whilst noting Hudson-Odoi has to be respected.

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi jake humphrey Joe Cole Rio Ferdinand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.