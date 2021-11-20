Playing for your country is said to be the pinnacle for any sportsman, and it’s no different for professional football players.
During a chat on BT Sport prior to the Leicester v Chelsea Premier League game, presenter, Jake Humphrey, was keen to find out the thoughts of Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand regarding Callum Hudson-Odoi’s decision to prioritise his club.
The Chelsea man has, apparently, and repeatedly, turned down the opportunity to play for England’s U21 side, preferring to concentrate on the Blues.
Both players gave their opinion, whilst noting Hudson-Odoi has to be respected.
“We can’t buy into the headlines.”
“He’s got that taste of the first-team.”
“He doesn’t want to let it go.”
There was controversy around Callum Hudson-Odoi’s decision to not be involved for England U21s during the international break ????????
What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/0lAIGtF9OF
