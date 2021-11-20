“A cheat code” – Chelsea star earns huge praise from these fans after superb performance vs Leicester

Loads of Chelsea fans are clearly thrilled with how well Thiago Silva is playing at the moment, with the veteran Brazilian putting in another rock-solid display in today’s 3-0 win away to Leicester City.

The 37-year-old might’ve initially looked a slightly risky signing when he joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, but it’s clear that age is just a number with him.

Silva is still very much one of the finest defenders in Europe on his day, and he’s getting all the plaudits this afternoon even though there wasn’t a shortage of quality performers for Thomas Tuchel’s side as they strolled to victory at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea fans are absolutely thrilled with Silva’s contribution, with the former PSG man named man of the match and seeming to attract the most hype on Twitter after the game.

See below for some of the best comments as this lot go mad for Silva’s commanding display that helped extend Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table…

