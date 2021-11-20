Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs vying for the signature of Real Madrid misfit Eden Hazard in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Belgium international has struggled to show his best form in his time at the Bernabeu, despite previously being a world class performer in a legendary spell at Chelsea.

According to the latest transfer rumours emerging from Spain, Hazard could now be going out on loan in January after completely falling out of favour in Madrid, and Newcastle are in the mix to snap him up.

Hazard’s old club Chelsea are also said to be interested in a surprise move to re-sign their former star, though that seems an unnecessary gamble that could risk spoiling his Stamford Bridge legacy.

Newcastle, by contrast, would surely love a signing like Hazard to get their new era off the ground.

The Magpies now have money to spend after their recent Saudi takeover, and they’ll surely be in the market for some world class players this winter.

Even if Hazard is no longer at his best, he would surely still have it in him to add something to Eddie Howe’s side.