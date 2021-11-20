Former Liverpool star explains the one thing Arsenal need to do to give themselves a chance at Anfield

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson has explained how Arsenal could work themselves into the game at Anfield today.

The Gunners face a very difficult challenge at Anfield, though their recent strong form perhaps gives them some hope of coming away with something.

Liverpool have also struggled lately, dropping a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Brighton, before suffering a surprise 3-2 loss at West Ham.

Johnson thinks if Arsenal can keep the LFC front three quiet, they have every chance of getting something from the game.

Overall, however, the ex-Red is still backing his old club to edge this one.

“We know that Liverpool struggle to score if their front three don’t score,” Johnson told William Hill.

“If Arsenal can be organised, stick close together and keep the front three of Liverpool quiet, then they can play themselves into the game.

“I think if they’re too confident and go in all-guns blazing, it will leave too much room for Liverpool’s attack, and they’ll get picked off.

“It’s about Arsenal’s back four containing Liverpool, but I do think Liverpool will eventually win. I’ll go 2-1 to Liverpool and Mohamed Salah to score.”

