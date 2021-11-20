Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a potential €50million transfer deal for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak as Alexandre Lacazette looks set to leave.

The highly-rated young Sweden international has been hugely impressive in his time in La Liga, and it seems inevitable that he’ll soon earn himself a bigger move.

Todo Fichajes’ latest report states that Arsenal are ready to make their move for Isak as it now seems increasingly clear that Lacazette will not be staying at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman is coming towards the end of his contract with the Gunners, and a new signing up front will surely be a priority for Mikel Arteta now.

Lacazette has been an important squad player and his departure could leave Arsenal short of depth up front.

On top of that, Isak could be a useful long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has not looked at his very best for some time now.