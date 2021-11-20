Manchester United put in arguably their worst performance of the season as they were humiliated 4-1 against Watford.

In what is no doubt a massive result for Claudio Ranieri’s relegation threatened side, Man United were the team who played like the team who belong in a relegation scrap.

Goals from four different goalscorers saw United condemned to yet another embarrassing result under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with his time at the club as manager surely close to coming to an end.

Nevertheless let’s take a look at some player ratings for the game.

David de Gea (6) One of the few the few United players worthy of the shirt today. Saved two penalties early on in the first half but was unable to do anything about any of the four goals he conceded.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (2) Once again an anomaly in attack. Teams now know that all they need to do is allow him room over the rest of United’s players and attacks become much easier to deal with. He has had two years to develop his attacking attributes since moving from Crystal Palace but has not improved in the slightest. Was ok when called upon to make some tackles but positionally inept today.

Victor Lindelof (2) Looked completely lost out out on the pitch today. One of his worst performances in a United shirt but that was aligned with the rest of the defence.

Harry Maguire (1) Another very shaky performance from the United captain culminating in him being sent off following a rash second half challenge. Had some ok moments in the first and second half but was ultimately poor again.

Luke Shaw (5) Probably the best of United’s defence today before being subbed off due to injury. Attacks rarely went his side and when they did they were generally dealt with competently.

Scott McTominay (1) A poor poor display all around for the Scot, who was rightly hooked at half time. Failed to impose himself on midfield both with and without the ball. Also gave away a stupid penalty.

Nemanja Matic (2) Overrun in midfield today. Poor on the ball most of the game, which is meant to be his strength. No longer anywhere near the level needed to anchor United’s midfield.

Jadon Sancho (6) One of the few bright sparks today along with Donny van de Beek when he came on. A fantastic cross allowed Ronaldo to set up Van de Beek’s goal and had some good moments in the second half when allowed to stay on the right side. Otherwise a quiet day though.

Bruno Fernandes (0) May as well not have been on the pitch. Typically a player high on confidence, today he looked like a shadow of the player he was at the start of the season. Spooning shots high and wide, miss hitting passes and was the cause of McTominay conceding the penalty.

Marcus Rashford (1) Another player rightly hooked at half time. One decent first half shot was his only real contribution to the match today. Needs to stick to the left flank rather than pushed wide right where he always looks lost.

Cristiano Ronaldo (3) Can’t fault his effort for continuing to run into the channels in the second half but not on his game in terms of finishing today. Uncharacteristically poor in front of goal, and when he doesn’t score he doesn’t contribute too much else, but unselfish assist for Van de Beek.

Subs:

Donny van de Beek (8) Excellent the whole time he was on, showing exactly why he should be starting in this United team at the moment. Scored and created numerous chances for his teammates. If there was one bright spark today, it was him.

Anthony Martial (4), Diogo Dalot (0), Jesse Lingard (N/A)