Video: Chelsea strolling at Leicester thanks to solo screamer from N’Golo Kante

Chelsea FC Leicester City FC
Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has scored an absolute beauty to make it 2-0 to the Blues away to Leicester City this afternoon.

Watch below as the France international caps a fine solo run with a thumping finish to double Chelsea’s lead at the King Power Stadium…

Antonio Rudiger scored the first goal for Chelsea and Kante’s strike now will surely put the visitors on course for three points.

It’s not often we see these two chipping in with goals for Chelsea, but with Romelu Lukaku out injured it’s just as well they’re stepping up.

