Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is reportedly already preparing for life at West Ham as it seems he’s rather confident about a deal happening in the January transfer window.

The England international enjoyed some terrific form during his time on loan with the Hammers in the second half of last season, though it hasn’t helped him get more playing time at Man Utd since returning in the summer.

It now seems that Lingard is fully expecting a move back to West Ham this winter as he starts to make preparations for a £10million move, according to the Sun.

This also comes as Lingard shared an old image of himself celebrating a goal for West Ham on his Instagram stories…

West Ham fans will surely be excited at the prospect of Lingard returning, as he really showed some of the finest form of his career in his brief stint with David Moyes’ side.

Former MUFC ace Luke Chadwick recently told us he felt another spell at West Ham would be good for Lingard, saying: “I think Lingard’s capable of playing for the upper reaches of European football. But West Ham also seems like a good move for him, he performed so well there in his loan spell. He knows the players and the surroundings, so it could work for him. But you also feel if he was given a run of games for United he could do a job too.”