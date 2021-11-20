Tottenham are reportedly one of the clubs leading the race for the transfer of Manchester United misfit Jesse Lingard.

ESPN claim Spurs are serious contenders for Lingard’s signature as it looks like the England international has decided not to stay at Man Utd.

Other transfer rumours point towards Lingard being more likely to move to West Ham this January, but it remains to be seen what final decision the 28-year-old will take.

Antonio Conte will no doubt be keen to put his own stamp on this Tottenham squad, and the signing of Lingard could be a good start.

Spurs have been linked with other big names such as Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, but Lingard has the advantage of being proven in the Premier League.

Lingard has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and surely deserves to be playing regularly at the highest level.

His loan spell at West Ham last season was a big success and he has shown he could be an asset for either the Hammers or for Spurs.