It may have taken him six games to find the net in Ligue Un, but when Lionel Messi scored his first for Paris Saint-Germain in the competition, it was worth the wait.

The Argentinian has been close on a few occasions to opening his account in the league, and he made no mistake against Nantes on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Lawro’s Liverpool concerns

Picking up the ball midway into the opponent’s half, he manoeuvred the ball onto his trusty left foot and curled a beauty out of the keeper’s reach.

This was only ever going to end one way. Lionel Messi ?#PSGFCNA pic.twitter.com/QvSYDjlHbR — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) November 20, 2021

Pictures from Arabic TV