It may have taken him six games to find the net in Ligue Un, but when Lionel Messi scored his first for Paris Saint-Germain in the competition, it was worth the wait.
The Argentinian has been close on a few occasions to opening his account in the league, and he made no mistake against Nantes on Saturday afternoon.
Picking up the ball midway into the opponent’s half, he manoeuvred the ball onto his trusty left foot and curled a beauty out of the keeper’s reach.
This was only ever going to end one way.
