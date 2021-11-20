After their loss at West Ham which ended their epic unbeaten run, Liverpool supporters could’ve been forgiven for being a little worried ahead of their match against Arsenal.

The Gunners have found the form of a year or so ago, and which had deserted them until recently.

As it turned out, there was nothing at all to be concerned about.

For all of Arsenal’s industry, they huffed and puffed but weren’t able to knock Liverpool’s door down.

The four goals that were scored put the gloss on a brilliant performance from the hosts.

Mo Salah got on the scoresheet with a simple finish but it followed a move which started with Alisson and had the whole of Anfield on their feet.

A ???????? performance from the Reds at Anfield ? pic.twitter.com/R6z5OGdngT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 20, 2021

No wonder Jurgen Klopp was purring when Takumi Minamino scored the fourth with his first touch just 48 seconds after coming on.

The supporters certainly had no complaints either, taking to social media to express their delight.

We destroy teams who play too “brave” . Only Man City can match us while playing offensive with high line. Other teams, including Chelsea, must resort to bus-parking to get anything from us. Well done Reds! #YNWA — Aditya Rizky (@rizkysapranos) November 20, 2021

GET IN LADS WARRA PERFORMANCE — ??? (@LFC_Empire) November 20, 2021

We may have been poor in the opening 10 minutes but our press today was absolutely sublime from start to finish, we suffocated Arsenal so much we almost killed them — Sachin (@sachhjay) November 20, 2021

Absolutely brilliant Liverpool. Just fantastic #YNWA — Mark (@marksarg14) November 20, 2021