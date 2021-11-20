‘We destroy teams’ – These Liverpool supporters are delighted with a comprehensive win over Arsenal

Liverpool FC
Posted by

After their loss at West Ham which ended their epic unbeaten run, Liverpool supporters could’ve been forgiven for being a little worried ahead of their match against Arsenal.

The Gunners have found the form of a year or so ago, and which had deserted them until recently.

As it turned out, there was nothing at all to be concerned about.

For all of Arsenal’s industry, they huffed and puffed but weren’t able to knock Liverpool’s door down.

The four goals that were scored put the gloss on a brilliant performance from the hosts.

MORE: Lawro’s Liverpool concerns

Mo Salah got on the scoresheet with a simple finish but it followed a move which started with Alisson and had the whole of Anfield on their feet.

No wonder Jurgen Klopp was purring when Takumi Minamino scored the fourth with his first touch just 48 seconds after coming on.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Jamie Carragher calls Man United player performances scandalous following Watford thrashing
Video: ‘I always trust myself’ – Solskjaer doesn’t think he should be sacked by Man United
Photo: Barcelona players welcomed by huge crowds and flares as they arrive at Camp Nou

The supporters certainly had no complaints either, taking to social media to express their delight.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Mo Salah Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.