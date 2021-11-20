After Donny van de Beek had got Manchester United back into the game at Watford, it was the Red Devils in the ascendency.

United had endured one of their worst 45 minutes of the season at Vicarage Road and were deservedly behind at half-time, but rallied to haul themselves back into contention.

However, when Harry Maguire was unable to control the simplest of balls, his lunge to try and regain control saw him handed a second yellow card and subsequent red.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport