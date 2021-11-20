“No thanks” – These Man United fans react to Brendan Rodgers’ side’s dire display vs Chelsea

Loads of Manchester United fans seem firmly against the idea of hiring Brendan Rodgers after watching how poor Leicester City have been against Chelsea this afternoon.

The Foxes are 2-0 down at home to the Blues at half time, with Rodgers’ side being well beaten so far as they’re yet to take a single shot against their opponents at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers has held some initial talks with Man Utd and a verbal agreement is in place, CaughtOffside understands, though the Northern Irish tactician remains in charge of Leicester for the time being and seems to be really struggling.

Rodgers will have to do a lot better than this if he wants to land a big job, with loads of Red Devils supporters clearly not impressed with how he’s got his Leicester side playing.

Of course, the 48-year-old would have different players if he was at United, so he might be able to do more than he’s managed with Leicester today, but for now he’s perhaps not looking the ideal candidate for the job…

