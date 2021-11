Things are going from bad to worse for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United.

The Red Devils had already had to rely on keeper David de Gea to keep out a re-taken penalty, before Josh King fired Watford into the lead at Vicarage Road.

MORE: Lawro’s Liverpool concern

United’s defence was non-existent as the Hornets attack were allowed to waltz through into the danger areas, and even King’s shot was tame but somehow found its way into the net.

Pictures from Canal+ Sport