Manchester United take on struggling Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon knowing that three points are imperative to disperse the dark clouds that are forming around Old Trafford.

If the Red Devils aren’t able to dispatch the Hornets, Claudio Ranieri’s side, currently fourth from bottom of the Premier League table, will be just four points behind, piling the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It’s a match that United should win if all of their big names are on song, and was arguably the game to give some of the fringe players a run out.

Jadon Sancho has barely made a ripple at his new club since the switch from Borussia Dortmund, but he has at least been given a start to finally show what he can do.

There’s no such luck for Donny van de Beek, who must be wondering what on earth he has to do to break into Solskjaer’s starting XI.

Manchester United’s fans were none too happy that he’d been overlooked yet again.

Thought Van de beek was suppose to start???? — Tofunmi (@Holuwatofunmi_) November 20, 2021

WE THOUGHT HE WOULD START DONNY?????? — Siddharth (@__7siddharth) November 20, 2021

WHERE IS DONNY?? — ???? ? (@LJxmes) November 20, 2021