Manchester United are holding emergency talks to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Man United’s 4-1 loss to Watford.

According to The Times via the Mirror, United are accelerating their plans to appoint Solskjaer’s replacement, with former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane the head of their list.

The report indicates that a emergency board meeting has been scheduled at 7pm tonight and will discuss Solskjaer’s compensation terms.

The Glazers have also instructed United officials to hasten attempts to appoint Zidane, who along with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, has been linked heavily with the job since the international break.

United have now lost five of their last seven Premier League games, conceding a shocking 17 goals in those matches.

Solskjaer’s team now find themselves down in seventh place and could drop as low as 10th if results go against them elsewhere this weekend.

It’s safe to say that United need a new direction after struggling for a few months. In fact the state of affairs at Old Trafford is so dire that relegation favourites Norwich City have now won more games than United since September.

United face Villarreal in midweek in a game that could see them progress through to the knockout rounds of the Champions League with a win.