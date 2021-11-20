The last few games for Manchester United have been nothing short of an absolute disaster. In every way possible.

Defensively, one has to question what work is put in on the training pitch for United’s back line to be so poor.

Every movement is reactive not proactive, and the Red Devils are being exposed time and again in this regard.

Their midfielders may be creative and good on the ball, but they’ve rarely shown it in the 2021/22 campaign.

As with their defensive colleagues, the players are laboured in their work and look beaten even before a ball has been kicked.

Can you blame Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for their insouciance? Undoubtedly. The manager sets the tone and he just doesn’t have the gravitas of a Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, it wasn’t his decision to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo, and that single decision is what’s destroyed United’s season.

So he’s scored a handful of match winning or match saving goals. So what?

Where’s his work ethic, his desire to get back and get involved and to put in a shift when required?

He has been positively statuesque and petulant in a number of recent games and, because he has to start every one, the United careers of Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard have stagnated.

All three of whom would work a damn site harder than the Portuguese who only seems in it to write the headlines rather than the narrative.