Chelsea and Man City leading chase for potential €80million transfer

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly both leading the chase for the potential transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international, who is expected to cost around €80million, is looking likely to be too expensive for Juventus, so could be more likely to be heading to the Premier League instead, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report names Chelsea and Man City as two leading candidates to sign Milinkovic-Savic, who has had a superb career in Serie A so far and who looks like he’d strengthen a number of elite clubs around Europe.

Chelsea already have a long list of quality midfielders such as N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, but there could perhaps be room for someone to give them something a little different in that position.

Milinkovic-Savic would surely give the Blues a player with more quality with his passing and an eye for goal from the middle of the park, but then he’d also block the progress of talented young midfielders Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher, both of whom are currently out on loan.

City also have plenty of competition in their squad, but might do well to freshen things up a bit by replacing ageing duo Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan.

Milinkovic-Savic looks like he could be a fine fit for Pep Guardiola’s style of football, and he’d surely fancy his chances of winning major silverware at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite Chelsea’s recent rise to Champions League winners and genuine Premier League title contenders, many top players would surely still view a move to City as the safer path towards success.