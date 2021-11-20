Video: Minamino makes it four for Liverpool against Arsenal 48 seconds after coming on

In the end, it was a bit of a rout for Liverpool as they brushed Arsenal aside at Anfield.

The Reds were certainly worth the victory although the Gunners didn’t play badly for long periods.

Class eventually told, and even substitute, Takumi Minamino, got in on the act just 48 seconds after coming on and with his first touch.

Liverpool were already three goals to the good by that time, and his simple finish certainly put a smile on Jurgen Klopp’s face.

