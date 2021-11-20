The entertainment value at St. James Park on Saturday afternoon was off the scale, with Newcastle and Brentford sharing four goals before half-time.

Jamal Lascelles had sent the home support into ecstasy with an early opener from a corner.

However, within a minute, Ivan Toney had equalised for the west Londoners, before Rico Henry put them into the lead just after the half hour.

Joelinton even got in on the act to bring the scores level heading into the break.

GOL DO NEWCASTLE, JOELINTON ?? pic.twitter.com/c5s1QxPxn9 — MIL GRAU° 1905 (@Milgrau1905) November 20, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports and Optus Sport