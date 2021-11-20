Video: Newcastle and Brentford share four goals in crazy first-half at St. James’ Park

Brentford FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

The entertainment value at St. James Park on Saturday afternoon was off the scale, with Newcastle and Brentford sharing four goals before half-time.

Jamal Lascelles had sent the home support into ecstasy with an early opener from a corner.

However, within a minute, Ivan Toney had equalised for the west Londoners, before Rico Henry put them into the lead just after the half hour.

Joelinton even got in on the act to bring the scores level heading into the break.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports and Optus Sport

More Stories Ivan Toney Jamaal Lascelles Joelinton Rico Henry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.