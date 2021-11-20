The future of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still undecided.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the Norwegian’s future at the club is up in the air after United officials held an emergency meeting after the club’s appalling 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday afternoon.

A report from The Times after the United game indicated that Solskjaer’s time at the club was practically over, with the agenda for the meeting taking place said to be about his severance package.

However, with the new reports emerging this evening it seems the former Cardiff City manager may survive another day at the helm of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Red Devils are on their worst run of form for six years, and have now lost five of their last seven games, conceding a eye-watering 17 goals in that time.

After failing to act during the international break, in which three Premier League clubs replaced their managers, United are now at a pivotal point of the season.

With crunch games against Villarreal and Chelsea coming up in the next week United must find something to help them remedy their awful form.

Whether that is in the form of a new manager or bringing in some fringe players such as Donny van de Beek, who was excellent when on the pitch against Watford, United’s players, board and coaching team need to wrestle this season back into something tangible before they lose the chance to do so.