It hasn’t taken long for Ousmane Dembele to get on Xavi’s bad side at Barcelona. Less than a fortnight in fact.

As soon as the former midfielder took charge of the first team, he put in place a set of rules that he expected everyone to adhere to.

One of those was for players to turn up at least an hour and a half before training.

It’s believed that the Frenchman had already fallen foul of that particular rule, earning a fine for being three minutes late.

As ESport3 cited by Sport report, even before Xavi has taken charge of a game, Dembele has done the same thing again.

On this occasion he head to be called by the club to ask where he was and the ridiculous excuse was that he thought the morning training session was in the afternoon.

It’s a wonder that Dembele even has a career left at the club, and it’s only his sporadic excellence when fully fit that appears to be allowing to still have a foothold at Camp Nou.

Persistent injuries and an inability to follow even the most basic of instructions at one of the biggest clubs in the world should’ve seen him shown the exit door long before now.