Former Manchester United star Park Ji-sung has tipped Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney to be a future manager of the club.

Rooney has endured a difficult start to his coaching career with Championship strugglers Derby County, and it remains to be seen if he can realistically steer the club out of trouble after their points deduction.

Still, it seems Park rates Rooney highly and feels he could one day be a contender to take over as Man Utd boss, which would undoubtedly be popular with the club’s fans.

Rooney is one of the greatest players ever to pull on a United shirt, and it would be emotional to one day see him in the Old Trafford dugout.

Park and Rooney were team-mates for many years and the former England international would surely be pleased to get this glowing recommendation from the South Korean.

“I believe Wayne can make it,” Park told Goal. “He had great experiences from his very young age and he also had many difficult moments in his career that he overcame eventually.

“For sure, he has great leadership skills as well. So, I believe he can be United’s manager in the future.”

Still, United might also do well to look at their current situation, with their decision to hire another club legend in the form of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not really working out.

MUFC would probably do well to go down the route Chelsea chose when they sacked club legend Frank Lampard to bring in Thomas Tuchel, who delivered instant success to Stamford Bridge.