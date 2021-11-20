Manchester United have reportedly cleared Paul Pogba to complete a transfer to Real Madrid after deciding it wouldn’t be worth keeping him at Old Trafford.

The France international’s future has been in doubt for a while now, with Man Utd likely to have to pay huge money to persuade him to extend his deal with the club, which is currently due to expire at the end of the season.

According to Marca, it now looks like the Red Devils are convinced it wouldn’t be a good investment to meet Pogba’s demands, and they’ve effectively cleared him to move on to Real Madrid.

The report suggests that the Bernabeu is looking Pogba’s most likely destination, and it will be interesting to see if he can revive his career in Spain.

Pogba has only shown flashes of his quality in his time with United, but has never really been consistent enough to keep fans happy.

It seems best for everyone involved if the 28-year-old moves on to something new, and one imagines he could still have the quality to be a fine signing for Madrid and other major European sides.

In the right system, and in a less competitive and physically demanding league, we could finally see the best of Pogba again.