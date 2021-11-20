Video: Christian Pulisic finishes another slick Chelsea move to make it 3-0 vs Leicester

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Christian Pulisic has made it 3-0 to Chelsea as they run riot away to Leicester City this afternoon.

The Foxes have not been able to deal with Thomas Tuchel’s in-form side, and Pulisic is the latest to get in on the act.

The USA international finished well after some lovely wing play by Hakim Ziyech.

N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger scored Chelsea’s first two goals in the first half at the King Power Stadium.

More Stories Christian Pulisic Hakim Ziyech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.