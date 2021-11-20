Report: Spanish media outlet confirms interest Barcelona has in Red Bull Bragantino starlet

FC Barcelona is dealing with a financial crisis after years of mismanagement, leading to inflated wages for some players and spending high transfer fees on players that haven’t worked out.

As a result, Barcelona needs to buy low and have players outperform the fees they were paid for and the wages the Spanish club gave them, at least until the La Liga side can get back on their feet financially.

Barcelona appears to be heading to the South American market as Mundo Deportivo (via UOL Esporte) confirms that the Catalan side is interested in Red Bull Bragantino forward Artur Guimaraes.

“My dream is to play at Camp Nou, where my great idols played, great names in world football, my references from Brazil. I’ve always wanted to play there, and I’ll work to make it happen one day,” Artur said in a recent interview.

There’s no doubt that if Barcelona does make an offer, the forward will be ready to jump at the chance of playing for one of the biggest clubs in European football.

The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Bragantino, making 98 appearances for the Brazilian side scoring 22 goals and registering 23 assists. Furthermore, the Brazil international has a hand in his club reaching the Copa Sudamericana final.

When it comes to the potential cost, the Spanish media outlet didn’t reveal what Bragantino wants for the player, but Transfermarkt has his value at €6-million.