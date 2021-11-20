Report: West Ham United latest club linked to River Plate starlet

The January transfer window is about to open in a couple of weeks. Plenty of European clubs are ready to dip into the South American transfer market to pursue the best young talent in Argentine football, Julián Álvarez.

The 21-year-old is linked to several clubs across Europe, from Real Madrid to AC Milan. There’s also Aston Villa eyeing the player when it comes to the Premier League interest. However, there might be another club having their eyes from an English club.

According to Argentine media outlet El Intrasigente, West Ham United is the latest club to be mentioned in connection with the River Plate forward. The Hammers are in a top-four position in the Premier League and sit first in Group H for the UEFA Europa League.

If West Ham is keen on the River Plate starlet, they can present a project with a squad that can challenge the Premier League as they sit three points from first place Chelsea FC. They can also eye winning the Europa League and clinching a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

When it comes to the cost, the Argentine club reportedly wants something in the neighborhood between €20-million, considering that’s the forward’s release clause. Álvarez’s contract expires next December, and River Plate hopes to extend him.

Álvarez has scored 15 goals in 16 appearances for the South American giant.