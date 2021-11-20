Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov thinks the speculation linking Brendan Rodgers with the job at Old Trafford could be distracting for him.

The Northern Irish tactician’s name is being increasingly strongly linked with Man Utd, and Berbatov admits this seems to be affecting his Leicester City team’s recent performances.

Leicester take on Chelsea this afternoon and Berbatov expects it will be a win for Thomas Tuchel’s side amid all the talk about Rodgers’ situation.

Speaking in his Premier League predictions column for the Metro, Berbatov said: “There has been a lot of talk recently around Brendan Rodgers and rumours linking him to Manchester United, maybe he will be a little bit distracted by that.

“Leicester aren’t in their best shape at the minute and Chelsea will want to keep pushing at the top, so I think they will get the win on the road.”

United fans will no doubt keep an eye on how Rodgers gets on in upcoming games, especially if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to struggle.

If Rodgers can get a big performance out of his Leicester side against Chelsea, it will further show why he could be ideal for the Red Devils.

Then again, if the Foxes are beaten, it might also strengthen the speculation about him possibly being distracted by the rumours.