Video: Cristiano Ronaldo spotted giving pre-match pep talk to struggling Man United star

Manchester United FC Watford FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo is showing his leadership qualities for Manchester United as he seemed to give a strong pre-match pep talk to the out-of-form Jadon Sancho ahead of today’s game against Watford.

The Red Devils urgently need a result after their dire recent form, and they could also definitely do with Sancho upping his game after a slow start to life at Old Trafford since his summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Man Utd fans will hope that whatever Ronaldo is saying here can help make the difference…

The experienced Portugal international should have plenty of wisdom to offer to Sancho, so let’s see how he responds to this advice.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Jadon Sancho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.