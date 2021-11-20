Cristiano Ronaldo is showing his leadership qualities for Manchester United as he seemed to give a strong pre-match pep talk to the out-of-form Jadon Sancho ahead of today’s game against Watford.

The Red Devils urgently need a result after their dire recent form, and they could also definitely do with Sancho upping his game after a slow start to life at Old Trafford since his summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Man Utd fans will hope that whatever Ronaldo is saying here can help make the difference…

? Cristiano Ronaldo giving Jadon Sancho some pre-match advice ? Masterclass incoming?! pic.twitter.com/BSNAcKlAO0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2021

The experienced Portugal international should have plenty of wisdom to offer to Sancho, so let’s see how he responds to this advice.