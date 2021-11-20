Video: Antonio Rudiger heads Chelsea in front from Ben Chilwell assist

Chelsea FC Leicester City FC
Chelsea have taken a 1-0 lead away to Leicester City this afternoon thanks to a header from Antonio Rudiger.

Watch the video below as the Germany international got a solid contact on a fine delivery from Ben Chilwell for the Chelsea corner…

Rudiger has been a star performer for Chelsea in recent times, and this goal is another reminder of his importance to Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The Blues will be desperate to tie him down to a new contract as he edges ever closer to becoming a free agent at the end of this season.

