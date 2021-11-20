Video: Antonio Rudiger heads Chelsea in front from Ben Chilwell assist

Chelsea have taken a 1-0 lead away to Leicester City this afternoon thanks to a header from Antonio Rudiger.
Watch the video below as the Germany international got a solid contact on a fine delivery from Ben Chilwell for the Chelsea corner…
Leicester 0-1 Chelsea | GOAL! Rudigerpic.twitter.com/YrBmxwefKA
— ???? ????? ? (@IFAST66) November 20, 2021
My word, this corner from Chilwell for Rudiger ?
A perfect set piece puts Chelsea ahead at Leicester! ?
Stream LIVE, or on demand after, here ? https://t.co/s0uzdJYxaU#OptusSport #PL #LEICHE pic.twitter.com/BP24NvgxFA
— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) November 20, 2021
Rudiger has been a star performer for Chelsea in recent times, and this goal is another reminder of his importance to Thomas Tuchel’s side.
The Blues will be desperate to tie him down to a new contract as he edges ever closer to becoming a free agent at the end of this season.