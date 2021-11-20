Video: Salah makes the game safe for Liverpool with stunning goal against Arsenal

Liverpool were already in the ascendency in the second half when Mo Salah put the gloss on a dominant performance against Arsenal.

His goal required the simplest of finishes, but its creation was stunning.

From back to front, even goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, was involved, and it was his accurate distribution that got the move going.

Once Sadio Mane was in full flight down the left-hand channel, it only needed him to find an unmarked Salah in the middle.

Pictures from beIN Sports, NBC Sports Soccer and Canal+ Sport

