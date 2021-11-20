Liverpool were already in the ascendency in the second half when Mo Salah put the gloss on a dominant performance against Arsenal.

His goal required the simplest of finishes, but its creation was stunning.

From back to front, even goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, was involved, and it was his accurate distribution that got the move going.

Once Sadio Mane was in full flight down the left-hand channel, it only needed him to find an unmarked Salah in the middle.

They’re singing “Egyptian King” at Emirates Stadium! Mo Salah nets his 11th goal of the season on the road. #LIVARS #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/Qq8v2ddOeT — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 20, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports, NBC Sports Soccer and Canal+ Sport