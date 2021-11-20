Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano indicates how long Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could last at Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about a host of issues, including the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

The Norwegian tactician has struggled in recent times, with Man Utd surely in need of a change after recent embarrassing home defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Romano now admits he can’t see Solskjaer remaining with the Red Devils for the long-term, though he suspects he might stay in the job until the end of the season.

Watch our full interview below as Romano also offered his insights into Tottenham’s hiring of Antonio Conte and the future of the European Super League…

Man Utd fans will surely be hoping a club legend like Solskjaer can turn things around, even if many will be losing faith in his ability to do so.

Still, if the club haven’t made a change by now, it’s hard to see that change coming particularly soon, with Romano’s instinct probably the right one – that he’ll probably be the manager until the end of this campaign, but probably not for longer than that.