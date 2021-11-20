Solskjaer makes vow to Manchester United fans ahead of return to Premier League action

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised the club’s fans that they can expect a ‘reaction’ from the team as the Premier League returns this weekend.

The Red Devils have suffered some absolutely dire results recently, with hugely worrying performances in their home defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in particular.

In truth, the international break probably came at a decent time for Man Utd, and it will have given Solskjaer the chance to regroup ahead of this weekend’s game against Watford.

The Norwegian tactician is now quoted by BBC Sport as promising a reaction from his players, insisting that the pressure they’re under could turn out to be a positive.

“When you lose, you are always disappointed and under pressure,” he said. “Sometimes the first thing you want to do is get back on the training ground.

“But this has been a good time to refresh our minds. We have prioritised a few things and I am sure you will see a reaction.”

More Stories / Latest News “I will always be thankful’ – Atlético Madrid’s Luis Suárez reacts to the sacking of Uruguay’s national team manager Report: Spanish media outlet confirms interest Barcelona has in Red Bull Bragantino starlet Report: West Ham United latest club linked to River Plate starlet

He added: “This poor run has put us under pressure. But pressure should be a joy, something that makes us a better team and perform at the best level.”

United fans will hope the team can turn things around, but one imagines that a win at Watford will not ultimately make that much of a difference with regards to Solskjaer’s long-term future.

It would take something huge to truly keep the former Molde boss really secure in his job at Old Trafford, with Fabrizio Romano admitting to us in the video below that he doesn’t expect the manager to remain at the club in the long run, even if he perhaps holds on until the end of the season…