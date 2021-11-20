Video: Calamitous error from Tavares leads to stunning Jota finish for Liverpool against Arsenal

As expected, Liverpool’s Saturday night game against Arsenal was a tight affair but an entertaining one.

The Reds had taken a deserved first half lead, but the Gunners were giving as good as they got at both ends of the pitch.

Unfortunately for Nuno Tavares, his monumental error gifted the hosts their second goal.

Tavares had done the hard work by winning the ball back and bringing it out from defence, but his inexplicable pass back across his own area landed at Diogo Jota’s feet and he did the rest.

